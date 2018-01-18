FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Market Jockey
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Technology
Sports
South Asia
Pictures
#Company News
January 18, 2018 / 9:06 AM / 2 days ago

BRIEF-ICICI Venture To Invest 1 Bln Rupees In Go Fashion India

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 18 (Reuters) - ICICI Venture :

* ICICI VENTURE EXECUTES AGREEMENTS TO INVEST 1 BILLION RUPEES IN GO FASHION INDIA PRIVATE LIMITED Source text - ICICI Venture, with historical AUM since 2002 of over USD 4.25 billion spread across 4 business verticals, today announced that it has executed definitive agreements to invest INR 100 crores in Go Fashion India Private Limited, the company that owns popular women’s bottom wear brand, Go Colors. This marks the fifth investment from ICICI Venture’s 4th PE fund, India Advantage Fund Series 4. This investment is ICICI Venture’s first retail apparel investment in the past decade.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.