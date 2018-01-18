BRIEF-ICICI Venture To Invest 1 Bln Rupees In Go Fashion India

Jan 18 (Reuters) - ICICI Venture :

* ICICI VENTURE EXECUTES AGREEMENTS TO INVEST 1 BILLION RUPEES IN GO FASHION INDIA PRIVATE LIMITED Source text - ICICI Venture, with historical AUM since 2002 of over USD 4.25 billion spread across 4 business verticals, today announced that it has executed definitive agreements to invest INR 100 crores in Go Fashion India Private Limited, the company that owns popular women’s bottom wear brand, Go Colors. This marks the fifth investment from ICICI Venture’s 4th PE fund, India Advantage Fund Series 4. This investment is ICICI Venture’s first retail apparel investment in the past decade.