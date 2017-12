BRIEF-ICL Signs A Contract With Energean For Long-Term Supply Of Natural Gas

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Icl Israel Chemicals Ltd:

* ICL SIGNS A CONTRACT WITH ENERGEAN FOR LONG-TERM SUPPLY OF NATURAL GAS

* ICL ISRAEL CHEMICALS-GREEK CO WILL SUPPLY UP TO 13 BCM OF NATURAL GAS TO ICL AT TOTAL CONSIDERATION OF UP TO $1.9 BILLION OVER 15 YEAR PERIOD

* SAYS CONTRACT IS EXPECTED TO COVER ALL ENERGY NEEDS, INCLUDING OPERATION OF NEW 240 MW POWER STATION IN SDOM

* THE NATURAL GAS WILL BE SUPPLIED TO ICL BY ENERGEAN STARTING FROM THE SECOND HALF OF 2020 AT THE EARLIEST‍​