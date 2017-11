Nov 22 (Reuters) - iClick Interactive Asia Ltd

* iClick Interactive Asia Ltd says removes Credit Suisse and Nomura‍​ from the underwriters to the U.S. IPO - sec filing

* iClick Interactive Asia Ltd says it adds Network 1 Financial Securities Inc and Shenwan Hongyuan Securities to the underwriters to the U.S. IPO Source text : bit.ly/2Ao5ZJC