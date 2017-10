BRIEF-Icon Plc Q3 EPS $1.35

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Icon Plc

* Qtrly net revenue increased 4.8% to $440 million compared to same quarter last year​

* Qtrly ‍earnings per share increased by 13.4% to $1.35 per share​

* Earnings guidance for 2017 increased from a range of $5.18 - $5.38 to $5.30 - $5.40 and revenue guidance re-affirmed in range of $1,740 - 1,770 million

* Grew our backlog by 13% year on year to nearly $5 billion at quarter-end​

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.32, revenue view $436.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 earnings per share view $5.32, revenue view $1.75 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S