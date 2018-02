Feb 16 (Reuters) - Iconix Brand Group Inc:

* ICONIX BRAND GROUP ANNOUNCES UPSIZE OF PRIVATE EXCHANGE OF ITS 1.5% CONVERTIBLE SENIOR SUBORDINATED NOTES DUE 2018 TO $125 MILLION

* ICONIX BRAND GROUP - ENTERED INTO ADDITIONAL AGREEMENTS WITH HOLDERS OF CO‘S 1.5% CONVERTIBLE SENIOR SUBORDINATED NOTES DUE 2018

* ICONIX BRAND GROUP INC - AGREEMENTS TO INCREASE AMOUNT OF 2018 NOTES PARTICIPATING IN PRIVATE EXCHANGE TO $125 MILLION