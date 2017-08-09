FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Iconix Brand says Q2 preliminary non-gaap EPS $0.26 from continuing operations
#Regulatory News
August 9, 2017 / 1:19 PM / in 2 months

BRIEF-Iconix Brand says Q2 preliminary non-gaap EPS $0.26 from continuing operations

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Iconix Brand Group Inc :

* Q2 preliminary non-gaap earnings per share $0.26 from continuing operations

* Iconix Brand Group reports preliminary second quarter 2017 financial results

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 revenue about $225 million to $235 million

* Sees FY 2017 non-gaap earnings per share $0.65 to $0.70

* Q2 preliminary adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.39

* Q2 preliminary gaap loss per share $0.30 from continuing operations

* Revising down 2017 guidance​

* Expects 2017 gaap eps to be a loss of $0.06 to loss of $0.01​

* Expects full year 2017 free cash flow to be in a range of $65 million to $82 million​

* ‍“Organic growth is taking longer than originally anticipated”​

* Iin course of finalizing results for q2 of 2017, co determined that its southeast asia joint venture should be deconsolidated​

* ‍Q2 preliminary​ licensing revenue $61.6 million, a 10% decline Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

