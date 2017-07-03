FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Iconix reduces debt by $362 mln and completes the sale of the entertainment segment
July 3, 2017

BRIEF-Iconix reduces debt by $362 mln and completes the sale of the entertainment segment

1 Min Read

July 3 (Reuters) - Iconix Brand Group Inc

* Iconix reduces debt by $362 million and completes the sale of the entertainment segment

* Iconix Brand Group - Reduction of debt in conjunction with completion of previously reported sale of its entertainment segment for $345 million in cash

* Iconix Brand Group - Sale of entertainment segment included company's 80% interest in peanuts brand and 100% interest in strawberry shortcake brand

* Iconix Brand Group Inc - Proceeds from the transaction,cash were used to pay down approximately $362 million principal amount of debt Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

