BRIEF-ICPW Liquidation Corporation Files Joint Plan Of Liquidation

Feb 5 (Reuters) - ICPW Liquidation Corp:

* ICPW LIQUIDATION CORPORATION FILES JOINT PLAN OF LIQUIDATION; SEEKS TRADING HALT

* ICPW LIQUIDATION CORP SAYS JOINT PLAN OF LIQUIDATION PROVIDES FOR CANCELLATION OF ALL OUTSTANDING SHARES OF COMPANY‘S COMMON STOCK

* ICPW LIQUIDATION CORP - BANKRUPTCY COURT HAS SCHEDULED A HEARING ON FEBRUARY 12, 2018 TO CONSIDER CONFIRMATION OF JOINT PLAN OF LIQUIDATION

* ICPW LIQUIDATION - JOINT PLAN OF LIQUIDATION PROVIDES FOR INITIAL ESTIMATED DISTRIBUTION OF ABOUT $0.1128/SHARE TO RECORD HOLDERS AS OF A TO-BE-DETERMINED DATE