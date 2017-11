Nov 3 (Reuters) - ICT GROUP NV:

* ‍ICT GROUP INTENDS TO ACQUIRE NEDMOBIEL​

* ‍TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED AT BEGINNING OF 2018​

* ‍ACQUISITION OF NEDMOBIEL IS IN LINE WITH ICT‘S STRATEGY TO ACHIEVE ORGANIC GROWTH COMBINED WITH ACQUISITIONS​

* SIGNED A LETTER OF INTENT TO ACQUIRE 100% OF SHARES OF NEDMOBIEL B.V., CONSULTANCY COMPANY FOR COMPLEX INFRASTRUCTURES​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)