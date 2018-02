Feb 7 (Reuters) - ICT GROUP NV:

* INTENDS TO ACQUIRE REMAINING 50% STAKE IN INTRAFFIC FROM JOINT VENTURE PARTNER MOVARES ‍​

* CLOSING OF TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED END OF MARCH 2018

* ‍INTRAFFIC WILL BE FULLY CONSOLIDATED AS FROM CLOSING OF TRANSACTION​

* PURCHASE CONSIDERATION FOR 50% OF THE SHARES WILL BE PAID IN CASH Source text : bit.ly/2nHwT78 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)