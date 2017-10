Oct 25 (Reuters) - ICT GROUP NV:

* Q3 EBITDA CAME IN AT € 2.5 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF 19% COMPARED TO € 2.1 MILLION IN Q3 2016‍​

* FOR THE FULL YEAR 2017 EBITDA EXPECTED BETWEEN € 11.5 MILLION AND € 12.5 MILLION‍​

* Q3 REVENUE EUR 25.8‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 21.0 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text: bit.ly/2li7dj5​ Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)