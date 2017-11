Nov 16 (Reuters) - ID LOGISTICS SAS:

* ID LOGISTICS MOVED INTO ROMANIA IN OCTOBER WITH TAKEOVER OF NEW SITE FOR CARREFOUR‍​

* EXPANSION INTO THE ROMANIAN MARKET IS IN LINE WITH THE GROUP’S DEVELOPMENT STRATEGY‍​

* “WE ARE DELIGHTED TO BE EXTENDING OUR PARTNERSHIP WITH ID LOGISTICS TO ROMANIA" SAYS CARREFOUR ROMANIA’S HEAD OF LOGISTICS Source text: bit.ly/2julk4g Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)