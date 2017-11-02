FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-IDACORP Q3 earnings per share $1.80
#Regulatory News
November 2, 2017 / 10:45 AM / a day ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - IDACORP Inc

* IDACORP, Inc. announces third quarter results, increases full year 2017 earnings guidance

* Q3 earnings per share $1.80

* Raises FY 2017 earnings per share view to $4.05 to $4.15

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.66 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* IDACORP Inc - sees 2017 EPS $4.05 to $4.15​

* IDACORP Inc - ‍net effects of valmy plant settlement stipulations in Q3 of 2017 contributed to increase in net income​

* IDACORP - ‍ongoing annual benefit to net income from valmy plant settlement stipulations expected to decline slightly each year through 2028 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

