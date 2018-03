March 1 (Reuters) - IDBI Bank Ltd:

* Says issues clarification on CBI complaint

* Says had lodged criminal complaint with CBI, Kolkata in January 2015 against rp info systems

* Says complaint was regarding fraud committed by RP Info Systems by forging two letters purportedly issued by IDBI

* Says complaint dated may 20, 2015; CBI already filed charge sheet in case on December 30, 2016 and investigations is in progress