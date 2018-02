Feb 7 (Reuters) - IDE Group Holdings Plc:

* PROVIDES AN UPDATE ON CLAIM FOR SUBSTANTIAL DAMAGES FROM COREIX LIMITED IN RELATION TO TRADEMARK INFRINGEMENT CASE​

* ‍BOARD CONTINUE TO REJECT NOTION THAT LIABILITY EXCEEDS AMOUNT ORIGINALLY STATED​

* WILL ARGUE THAT COREIX‘S CLAIM SHOULD NOT EXCEED £10,000 AND, EVEN IF THAT IS NOT ACCEPTED BY COURT,​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)