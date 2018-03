March 9 (Reuters) - Idea Bank Sa:

* FY NET PROFIT 230.8 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 440.9 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* FY NET INTEREST INCOME 681.4 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 624.0 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* FY NET FEE AND COMMISSION INCOME 311.4 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 341.9 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)