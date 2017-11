Oct 31 (Reuters) - IDEA BANK SA:

* ITS UNIT, IDEA LEASING SA, SIGNS MERGER PLAN WITH GETIN LEASING SA

* COST SAVINGS FOR CO IN MEDIUM TERM CAN REACH ABOUT 25 MILLION ZLOTYS YEARLY DUE TO SYNERGY

* REVENUE SYNERGIES FOR CO CAN AMOUNT TO ABOUT 3 MILLION ZLOTYS YEARLY