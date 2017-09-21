FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Idea Cellular says proposed MTC reduction by TRAI a "body blow" to all operators
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
September 21, 2017 / 12:29 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Idea Cellular says proposed MTC reduction by TRAI a "body blow" to all operators

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Idea Cellular Ltd:

* Says “proposed reduction by the TRAI in the mobile termination charge (MTC) is a body blow to all operators”

* Says TRAI decision “will negatively impact the already stressed financial health of the sector”‍​

* Says “expects that the TRAI decision will be recalled” Source text: [The proposed reduction by the TRAI in the Mobile Termination Charge (MTC) is a body blow to all operators who depend upon fair, equitable, and transparent regulation to encourage and sustain reinvestment in the sector. The decision is riddled with egregious infirmities.] Further company coverage:

