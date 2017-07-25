FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Idea International says new share prices
July 25, 2017 / 9:44 AM / 12 days ago

BRIEF-Idea International says new share prices

1 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - Idea International Co Ltd

* Says it will issue new shares with the issue price of 1,247 yen per share(3.04 billion yen in total) and paid-in price of 1,172.16 yen per share(2.86 billion yen) through public offering

* Subscription period from July 26 to July 27 and payment date on Aug. 2

* Says it will issue new shares with paid-in price of 1,172.16 yen per share(up to 422 million yen in total) through private placement

* Subscription date on Aug. 31 and payment date on Sept. 1

* The previous plan was disclosed on July 18

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/N5zRNF

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

