#Consumer Goods and Retail
August 11, 2017 / 8:51 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Ideal Bike plans new shares issuance for loan repayment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Ideal Bike Corp :

* Says it plans to issue about 30 million new shares of its common stock

* Says tentative issue price will be at T$10 per share

* 10 percent of the new shares to be offered to the company’s employees

* 10 percent of the new shares to be offered through public offering

* Remaining 80 percent of the new shares to be offered to the existing shareholders

* Proceeds will be used to repay bank loan

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/vF97yD

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

