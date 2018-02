Feb 15 (Reuters) - Identiv Inc:

* IDENTIV CLOSES ACQUISITION OF 3VR AND REPORTS PRELIMINARY FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* SEES Q4 2017 REVENUE $16.5 MILLION TO $16.7 MILLION

* NET LOSS FOR Q4 OF 2017 IS EXPECTED TO RANGE BETWEEN $4.3 MILLION AND $4.7 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: