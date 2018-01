Jan 30 (Reuters) - IDEX ASA:

* REG-BIOMETRIC SMARTCARDS EXPECTED TO HIT MASS MARKETS THIS YEAR AND IDEX FOCUSSING BUSINESS TO CAPTURE MAJOR SHARE

* BIOMETRIC EMBEDDED NEWS ESTIMATES A VOLUME OF ALMOST 350 MILLION BIOMETRIC CARDS IN 2020

* SEES POTENTIAL VALUE OF TOTAL BIOMETRIC CARD MARKET OF AROUND USD 4 BILLION

* COMPANY IS FIRMLY ON TRACK TO DELIVER VOLUME ROLLOUTS IN 2018 ACROSS A NUMBER OF KEY MARKETS