Jan 5 (Reuters) - Idexx Laboratories Inc:

* IDEXX LABORATORIES ANNOUNCES ESTIMATED IMPACT OF U.S. TAX REFORM

* IDEXX LABORATORIES - ‍EXPECTS TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT TO BENEFIT CO BY REDUCING RECURRING EFFECTIVE TAX RATE BEGINNING 2018 BY ABOUT 750-850 BPS

* IDEXX LABORATORIES - SEES TAX LEGISLATION ENACTMENT TO RESULT IN ONE-TIME REDUCTION ABOUT $35 MILLION - $45 MILLION IN EARNINGS FOR Q4,YEAR ENDED DEC 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: