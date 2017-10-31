FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 31, 2017 / 11:27 AM / Updated 20 hours ago

BRIEF-IDEXX Laboratories Q3 earnings per share $0.79

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 31 (Reuters) - IDEXX Laboratories Inc

* IDEXX Laboratories announces third quarter results

* Q3 revenue $492 million versus I/B/E/S view $493.1 million

* Sees FY 2018 earnings per share $3.50 to $3.62

* Raises FY 2017 earnings per share view to $3.22 to $3.26

* Sees FY 2018 revenue up 9.5 to 11.5 percent

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $1.95 billion to $1.96 billion

* Q3 earnings per share $0.79

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.74 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2018 earnings per share view $3.54 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

