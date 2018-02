BRIEF-IDEXX Laboratories Reports Q4 Earnings Per Share $0.43

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Idexx Laboratories Inc:

* IDEXX LABORATORIES ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.43

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.73 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 12 TO 14 PERCENT

* Q4 REVENUE $506 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $491.5 MILLION

* RAISES FY 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW TO $4.04 TO $4.18

* ‍INCREASES 2018 REVENUE GUIDANCE BY $65 MILLION TO $2,205 MILLION - $2,245 MILLION​

* ‍Q4 REVENUE INCREASED 14% TO $506 MILLION​

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.73, REVENUE VIEW $490.5 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* IDEXX LABORATORIES -SEES EFFECT OF WEAKER U.S. DOLLAR WILL BENEFIT 2018 REPORTED REVENUE GROWTH BY ABOUT 2.0% - 2.5%, EPS GROWTH BY ABOUT 4%

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $3.76, REVENUE VIEW $2.16 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* ‍EPS FOR QUARTER WAS $0.43, NET OF A $0.34 PER SHARE ONE-TIME CHARGE RELATED TO ENACTMENT OF U.S. TAX REFORM​

* SEES ‍2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES ABOUT $140 MILLION​

* ‍PROJECTING FREE CASH FLOW AT APPROXIMATELY 80% - 85% OF NET INCOME IN 2018​

* SEES ‍2018 OPERATING CASH FLOW ABOUT 120% - 125% OF NET INCOME​