2 months ago
BRIEF-IDF, Eli Lilly announce second phase of BRIDGES programme funding
June 9, 2017 / 10:43 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-IDF, Eli Lilly announce second phase of BRIDGES programme funding

1 Min Read

June 9 (Reuters) - Eli Lilly And Co

* IDF, in partnership with Lilly, announces second phase of BRIDGES programme funding for translational research in diabetes with focus on secondary prevention

* ‍BRIDGES 2 will issue a request for grant proposals in June 2017​

* A steering committee composed with experts appointed by IDF and Lilly will determine selection of projects, types of grants that will be available

* Programme will fund and replicate a selection of projects from initial phase, placing an emphasis on secondary prevention of diabetes

* Says programme will also place an emphasis on strong involvement of local public health authorities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

