Nov 1 (Reuters) - IDIS Holdings Co Ltd :

* Says it will buy 7.8 million shares of BIXOLON Co Ltd, a POS usring printer firm, at a price of 99.73 billion won

* It will hold 40.66 percent stake(7.8 million shares) in target company after transaction

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/WYK4kB

