BRIEF-Idorsia Forms Research Collaboration With Roche In Field Of Cancer Immunotherapy

Dec 20 (Reuters) - IDORSIA LTD:

* IDORSIA FORMS RESEARCH COLLABORATION WITH ROCHE IN THE FIELD OF CANCER IMMUNOTHERAPY

* PARTIES WILL COLLABORATE ON DISCOVERY OF PRODUCTS THROUGH FORMATION OF A JOINT COMMITTEE, CHAIRED BY IDORSIA

* ROCHE WILL PAY IDORSIA AN UPFRONT PAYMENT OF CHF 15 MILLION

* ROCHE CAN THEN EXCLUSIVELY LICENSE IDORSIA COMPOUNDS AND COMPOUNDS RESULTING FROM COLLABORATION, FOR FURTHER PAYMENT OF 35 MILLION

* IDORSIA WILL BE ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE ONE-TIME DEVELOPMENT AND REGULATORY MILESTONES OF UP TO CHF 410 MILLION

* IDORSIA ALSO BE ENTITLED TO ONE-TIME MILESTONES BASED ON SALES THRESHOLDS, AND TIERED ROYALTIES ON ANNUAL NET SALES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)