Feb 6 (Reuters) - Idorsia Ltd:

* US GAAP OPERATING RESULTS 2017: YTD LOSS OF CHF 8 MILLION; Q4 PROFIT OF CHF 71 MILLION

* NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME 2017: YTD CHF 8 MILLION; Q4 CHF 79MILLION

* GUIDANCE FOR 2018: NON-GAAP OPERATING EXPENSES AROUND CHF 390 MILLION

* FY US GAAP REVENUES OF CHF 158 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)