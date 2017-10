Oct 3 (Reuters) - IDT Corp

* IDT Corporation reports fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2017 results

* IDT Corp - qtrly loss per share $0.41‍​

* Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.07

* IDT Corp - ‍intends to spin-off real estate and pharmaceutical holdings included in all other to its shareholders under name Rafael Holdings, Inc​

* Idt Corp - 4Q17 revenue of $395.0 million compared to $368.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: