BRIEF-IDT Qtrly EPS Of $0.06

March 8 (Reuters) - IDT Corp:

* IDT CORPORATION REPORTS SECOND QUARTER FISCAL YEAR 2018 RESULTS

* IDT CORP - QTRLY EPS OF $0.06

* IDT CORP - QTRLY NON-GAAP EPS OF $0.00

* IDT CORP - QTRLY REVENUE OF $395.9 MILLION COMPARED TO $367.6 MILLION

* IDT CORP - SPIN-OFF OF RAFAEL HOLDINGS TO IDT STOCKHOLDERS HAS BEEN SCHEDULED FOR ON OR ABOUT MARCH 26

* IDT CORP - ‍SALE OF IDT’S GIBRALTAR-BASED BANK REMAINS PENDING REGULATORY APPROVAL​

* IDT CORP - ‍IDT'S BOARD REDUCED DIVIDEND FOR Q2 TO $0.09 PER SHARE​