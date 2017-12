Dec 5 (Reuters) - IDT Corp:

* QTRLY REVENUE OF $393.6 MILLION COMPARED TO $369.2 MILLION

* QTRLY NON-GAAP EPS OF $0.01

* - QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.08

* - EXPECT TO CONCLUDE SEPARATION AND DISTRIBUTION OF RAFAEL HOLDINGS TO SHAREHOLDERS IN Q1 OF CALENDAR 2018