FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
BRIEF-IDT says ‍plaintiff JDS1 filed putative class action & derivative complaint against co
#GST
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Economy
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Ousted PM Sharif starts defiant 'caravan' to hometown
Pakistan
Ousted PM Sharif starts defiant 'caravan' to hometown
Tech-savvy farmers a new hope for Japan's agriculture sector
Japan
Tech-savvy farmers a new hope for Japan's agriculture sector
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
July 7, 2017 / 4:35 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-IDT says ‍plaintiff JDS1 filed putative class action & derivative complaint against co

1 Min Read

July 7 (Reuters) - Idt Corp:

* Says ‍plaintiff JDS1 filed putative class action & derivative complaint against co, Patrick Henry trust, Howard Jonas, each of Straight Path's directors​

* Says registrant and Straight Path entered into binding term sheet provides for settlement, mutual release of potential indemnification claims

* Says pursuant to term sheet, in exchange for mutual release, registrant will pay Straight Path $16 million

* Says pursuant to term sheet Straight Path will transfer to co or its designee Straight Path's ownership interest in IP Group

* Says pursuant to term sheet, Straight Path will transfer to registrant or its designee Straight Path's ownership interest in IP Group

* Says complaint alleges that IDT "aided and abetted" Straight Path's directors and Howard Jonas Source text: (bit.ly/2uyUXuS) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.