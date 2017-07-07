BRIEF-IDT says ‍plaintiff JDS1 filed putative class action & derivative complaint against co

July 7 (Reuters) - Idt Corp:

* Says ‍plaintiff JDS1 filed putative class action & derivative complaint against co, Patrick Henry trust, Howard Jonas, each of Straight Path's directors​

* Says registrant and Straight Path entered into binding term sheet provides for settlement, mutual release of potential indemnification claims

* Says pursuant to term sheet, in exchange for mutual release, registrant will pay Straight Path $16 million

* Says pursuant to term sheet Straight Path will transfer to co or its designee Straight Path's ownership interest in IP Group

* Says complaint alleges that IDT "aided and abetted" Straight Path's directors and Howard Jonas