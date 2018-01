BRIEF-IEG Holdings Asks Lendingclub Board To Explore Crypto Sector

Jan 23 (Reuters) - Ieg Holdings Corp:

* IEG HOLDINGS URGES LENDINGCLUB BOARD TO ENTER INTO NEGOTIATIONS WITH IEG HOLDINGS AND TO ALSO EXPLORE OPPORTUNITIES IN THE CRYPTO/BLOCKCHAIN SECTOR

* IEG HOLDINGS - COMMENCED TENDER OFFER TO EXCHANGE 13 SHARES OF CO‘S STOCK FOR EACH SHARE OF LENDINGCLUB CORP STOCK, UP TO TOTAL OF 20.7 MILLION LENDINGCLUB SHARES

* IEG HOLDINGS CORP - TENDER OFFER IS SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., EASTERN TIME, ON THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 22, 2018