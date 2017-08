July 14 (Reuters) - IES Holdings Inc:

* IES Holdings Inc - has acquired 80pct of the membership interests in Next Electric Llc

* IES Holdings Inc - Next will operate as a subsidiary in IES's commercial & industrial segment and will continue to operate under the next name‍​

* IES Holdings - Next's current management team, chosen to reinvest entire ownership interest, to collectively retain 20pct of membership interests in next Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: