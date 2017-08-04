BRIEF-IES Holdings reports Q3 earnings per share $0.27

Aug 4 (Reuters) - IES Holdings Inc

* IES Holdings reports fiscal 2017 third quarter results and commercial & industrial repositioning

* Q3 revenue $208 million

* Q3 earnings per share $0.27

* IES Holdings Inc - backlog of approximately $314 million as of June 30, 2017, as compared to approximately $361 million as of June 30, 2016

* IES Holdings Inc says Q3 results were negatively impacted by continued underperformance at our Denver, Colorado and Roanoke, Virginia branches