Dec 20 (Reuters) - IFCI Ltd:

* SAYS UPDATES ON CASE AGAINST RELIANCE MARINE AND OFFSHORE LTD AND RELIANCE NAVAL & ENGINEERING

* SAYS NCLT AHMEDABAD REJECTED RELIANCE NAVAL & ENGINEERING‘S APPLICATION

* SAYS THE LOAN IS SECURED BY CORPORATE GUARANTEE OF RELIANCE NAVAL & ENGINEERING