a month ago
BRIEF-IG supports UK watchdog's decision to delay rules on contracts for differences
China says India building up troops amid border stand-off
China says India building up troops amid border stand-off
Are Indian children growing up to be gender insensitive?
Are Indian children growing up to be gender insensitive?
China in talks to sell electricity to Myanmar amid warming ties
China in talks to sell electricity to Myanmar amid warming ties
June 29, 2017 / 10:52 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-IG supports UK watchdog's decision to delay rules on contracts for differences

1 Min Read

June 29 (Reuters) - IG Group Holdings Plc

* IG Group Holdings Plc response to FCA and ESMA announcements

* Notes that ESMA has today released a general statement on product intervention concerning CFDS and other speculative products​

* Supports FCA's decision to delay, in order to achieve harmonisation across Europe for regulation of CFDS and ensure that any measures are informed by clear and robust data analysis

* ‍Agrees with FCA and ESMA that there are some people trading CFDS for whom product is not suitable​

* ‍Will continue to engage with FCA and ESMA to achieve right balance​

* ‍Already sets leverage at responsible levels that do not cause poor outcomes​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

