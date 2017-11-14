FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-IGM Financial announces initiatives to enhance operational effectiveness
#Financials
November 14, 2017 / 10:41 PM / Updated 9 hours ago

BRIEF-IGM Financial announces initiatives to enhance operational effectiveness

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 14 (Reuters) - IGm Financial Inc

* IGM Financial Inc. announces initiatives to enhance operational effectiveness

* IGM Financial - ‍during Q4, will record a one-time charge of about $118 million after-tax, or $160 million pre-tax which equates to $0.49 per share after-tax​

* IGM Financial Inc - ‍among initiatives is a decision to discontinue development of a new investment fund accounting system​

* IGM Financial Inc - ‍after a thorough review, company instead will upgrade its current solution for investment fund accounting system​

* IGM Financial - ‍post implementation of initiatives, anticipates 2018 non-commission expense increases of 5% relative to 2017​

* IGM Financial - due to discontinued development ‍of investment fund accounting system​, other decisions, co to record charge about $74 million after-tax Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
