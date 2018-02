Feb 9 (Reuters) - Igm Financial Inc:

* IGM FINANCIAL REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND 2017 EARNINGS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE C$0.21

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE C$0.79 EXCLUDING ITEMS

* MUTUAL FUND ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT AT DECEMBER 31, 2017 WERE $88.0 BILLION COMPARED TO $81.2 BILLION AT DECEMBER 31, 2016

* QTRLY REVENUES $792.7 MILLION VERSUS $801.2 MILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW C$0.83, REVENUE VIEW C$830.1 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QTRLY ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT OF $156.5 BILLION AT DEC 31, 2017, AN INCREASE OF 4.3% IN QUARTER Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: