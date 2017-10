Oct 3 (Reuters) - International Game Technology PLC:

* IGT AND CHILL GAMING ANNOUNCE DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT

* INTERNATIONAL GAME TECHNOLOGY PLC - AS PER AGREEMENT, CO IS SOLE DISTRIBUTOR OF CHILL GAMING PRODUCTS WORLDWIDE OUTSIDE OF AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND

* INTERNATIONAL GAME TECHNOLOGY PLC - CHILL GAMING IS A JOINT VENTURE BETWEEN CROWN RESORTS AND NEW GAMING PTY LTD