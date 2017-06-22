BRIEF-IGT awarded 7-yr contract with the West Virginia Lottery

June 22 (Reuters) - International Game Technology Plc :

* IGT awarded seven-year contract with the West Virginia Lottery to provide lottery system, terminals, communications network, and ongoing services

* International Game Technology - contract is expected to commence on June 28, 2018, allows for 3 one-year renewal options

* International Game Technology - under terms of lottery system contract, West Virginia Lottery will receive several components of IGT's Aurora platform

* International Game Technology Plc - unit has been awarded a seven-year base contract to provide West Virginia Lottery