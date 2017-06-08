FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
BRIEF-iHeartCommunications announces extension of private term loan offers
June 8, 2017 / 10:57 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-iHeartCommunications announces extension of private term loan offers

1 Min Read

June 8 (Reuters) - iHeartMedia Inc-

* iHeartCommunications Inc announces extension of private term loan offers

* iHeartMedia Inc - term loan offers have been extended to 5:00 p.m., New York city time, on June 23, 2017

* iHeartMedia Inc - is extending term loan offers to continue discussions with lenders regarding terms of term loan offers

* iHeartMedia Inc - terms of term loan offers have not been amended and remain same as set forth in confidential information memorandum, dated March 15, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

