BRIEF-Iheartcommunications - Elected Not To Make Interest Payments Due March 1, 2018 Of About $59.1 Million

March 1 (Reuters) - Iheartcommunications Inc:

* IHEARTCOMMUNICATIONS - ELECTED NOT TO MAKE INTEREST PAYMENTS DUE MARCH 1, 2018 OF ABOUT $59.1 MILLION WITH RESPECT TO OUTSTANDING 11.25% NOTES DUE 2021​

* IHEARTCOMMUNICATIONS - ‍ ALSO ELECTED NOT TO MAKE INTEREST PAYMENTS OF ABOUT $78.8 MILLION WITH RESPECT TO OUTSTANDING 9.0% NOTES DUE 2021 - SEC FILING​

* IHEARTCOMMUNICATIONS - BOARD ELECTED NOT TO MAKE PAYMENTS AS DISCUSSIONS CONTINUE AMONG LENDERS, NOTEHOLDERS, SPONSORS REGARDING DEBT RESTRUCTURING​

* IHEARTCOMMUNICATIONS INC - HAS A 30-DAY GRACE PERIOD TO MAKE INTEREST PAYMENTS BEFORE DEFAULT TRIGGERS AN EVENT OF DEFAULT​ Source text (bit.ly/2t1Meoi) Further company coverage: (Reuters.Brief@thomsonreuters.com)