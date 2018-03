BRIEF-Iheartmedia, Certain Lenders Party On March 4 Entered Forbearance Agreement With Respect To Credit Agreement Dated May 13,2008‍​

March 5 (Reuters) - Iheartcommunications Inc:

* IHEARTMEDIA - ON MARCH 4, IHEARTCOMMUNICATIONS,CERTAIN LENDERS PARTY ENTERED FORBEARANCE AGREEMENT WITH RESPECT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED MAY 13,2008‍​

* IHEARTMEDIA - CONSENTING LENDERS AGREED TO TEMPORARILY FORBEAR FROM ACCELERATING OBLIGATIONS UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT ON ANY EVENT OF DEFAULT

* IHEARTMEDIA - IHEARTCOMMUNICATIONS TO NOT MAKE PAYMENTS UNDER INDENTURES GOVERNING LEGACY NOTES,14.00 PCT SENIOR NOTES DUE 2021 IN FORBEARANCE PERIOD Source text: [bit.ly/2FS0L8R] Further company coverage: