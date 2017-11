Nov 27 (Reuters) - Ihh Healthcare Bhd:

* QTRLY NET PROFIT ‍82.1​ MILLION RGT

* QTRLY REVENUE 2.80 BILLION RGT‍​

* YEAR AGO QTRLY REVENUE 2.44 BILLION RGT, YEAR AGO QTRLY NET PROFIT 173.3 MILLION RGT

* IN THE YEAR AHEAD, THE GROUP EXPECTS TO FACE COST PRESSURES ON SEVERAL FRONTS‍​