Nov 28 (Reuters) - IHS Markit Ltd:

* IHS MARKIT LTD. ANNOUNCES OFFERING OF SENIOR NOTES

* IHS MARKIT LTD - INTENDS TO OFFER $400 MILLION IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SENIOR NOTES IN A PRIVATE PLACEMENT TRANSACTION​

* IHS MARKIT LTD - TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO REPAY AMOUNTS OUTSTANDING UNDER ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY​