BRIEF-IHS Markit reports qtrly adjusted earnings of $ 0.52/shr

June 27 (Reuters) - Ihs Markit Ltd

* Qtrly earnings per share $ 0.24

* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $ 0.52

* Qtrly revenue $ 906.1 million versus. $ 587.9 million

* IHS Markit Ltd - for year ending November 30, 2017, IHS Markit expects revenue in a range of $3.490 billion to $3.560 billion

* IHS Markit Ltd - for year ending November 30, 2017, IHS Markit expects adjusted EPS in a range of $2.02 to $2.08 per diluted share

* IHS Markit Ltd - for year ending November 30, 2017, IHS Markit expects capital expenditures to be approximately 7 percent to 8 percent of revenue

* IHS Markit Ltd - for year ending November 30, 2017, IHS Markit expects free cash flow conversion as a percentage of adjusted EBITDA in mid-50s

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.52, revenue view $897.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY 2017 earnings per share view $2.06, revenue view $3.53 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S