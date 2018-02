Feb 7 (Reuters) - Ijm Plantations Bhd:

* JAN PALM KERNEL PRODUCTION 43,701 MT

* JAN PRODUCTION OF FFB 110,595 MT; JAN PRODUCTION OF CRUDE PALM OIL 19,329 MT Source text :(bit.ly/2E9lLXf) Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)