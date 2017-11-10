BRIEF-IKKA Dining Project announces IPO on TSE Mothers on Dec. 12

Nov 10 (Reuters) - IKKA Dining Project Ltd

* Says its stock will begin trading on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) Mothers on Dec. 12, 2017, under the symbol “9266”

* In its initial public offering, the company will offer a total of 252,000 common shares, comprised of newly issued 159,000 shares and privately held 93,000 shares

* Says the nominal offering price as of filing date of Registration Statement is 2,250 yen per share with total offering amount will be 567 million yen, and the fixed offering price will be announced at later date

* SMBC Nikko Securities Inc, SBI Securities Co Ltd, Ichiyoshi Securities Co Ltd and MONEX Inc will be the underwriters for this offer

